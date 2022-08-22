Permission granted for further houses at Lismullen Grove

The go-ahead has been given by Louth County Council for houses in the unfinished Lismullen Grove development at Armagh Road, Dundalk.

OHMG (Rol) Limited made two separate applications, the first for 36 residential dwellings consisting of 24 terrace and 12 semi-detached dwellings ranging in height from 1-2 storeys. All have photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes.

The proposed development also provides for all site development works including internal roads and footpaths, electricity substation, car parking, open space, public lighting, landscaping and boundary treatments.

Further information received on 13 July 2022 provided for, inter alia, a reduction in the number of units from 36 units to 35 units and the provision of a three-storey apartment building along the eastern boundary.

The second application was for 14 two-storey semi-detached dwellings. Again, all have photovoltaic (PV) panels in the roof slopes.

Significant further information received on 13 July last revised the layout and increased the number of units from 14 to 17 within the residential scheme which included 4 apartments in a three-storey apartment block at the entrance to the development.

Elsewhere, Dundalk RFC have received permission for a new front boundary wire mesh fencing and wire mesh entrance gate along the Mill Road, Dundalk, including all associated site development works and landscaping.

Permission has been granted to Aidan Carville to install a photovoltaic system and associated works at the rear of the site of Darver Castle, a Protected Structure ID No: LHS 011-028.

Further information received on 14 July 2022.

Eircom Limited has received permission for the construction of a 15-metre-high free standing communication structure with its associated antennae, communication dishes, ground equipment, compound fencing, access track and all associated site development works, at Racecourse Road, Dundalk.

The development will form part of Eircom Ltd’s existing telecommunications and broadband network.

Marian Brannigan has been granted retention permission for an extension to an existing dwelling house, a domestic garage and associated site development works, at 33 Lisroland View, Knockbridge.