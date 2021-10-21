Permission for LED sign at Fairways refused permission

Part of the Fairways complex on the Dublin Road.

Louth County Council has refused permission for an LED sign on the Dublin Road.

East Coast Catering (Ireland) Investments ULC had applied for the replacement of the existing billboard signage panel (6m x 3m) at Fairways Hotel/Fairways Gardens, with an external LED single sided (north facing) advertisement signage panel (4.8m long x 2.7m high and approximately 1.5m above the adjacent footpath level).

It would also allow for all associated site works and landscaping in relation to the proposed development.