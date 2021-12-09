Permission for drive-thru coffee kiosk at filling station

Permission has been granted for a drive-through coffee kiosk at a filling station.

Louth County Council gave the go-ahead to Niall Clarke Oils Ltd. for a drive through coffee kiosk to include illuminated sign, audio ordering point, landscaping and associated site development works at Aghaboys, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk.

Harry Russell has been granted permission for (i) Works to facilitate infill and re-contouring of the subject lands to facilitate use for agricultural purposes. (ii) All associated works and services at Rosslough, Louth Dundalk.

This application relates to an activity requiring a Waste Facility Permit from Louth County Council which will be applied for separately.

Similarly, Maurice Marron has been granted permission (i) Works to facilitate infill and re-contouring of the subject lands to facilitate use for agricultural purposes. (ii) All associated works and services at Rosslough, Louth, Dundalk.

The application relates to an activity requiring a Waste Facility Permit from Louth County Council which will be applied for separately.