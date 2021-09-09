Performers were left ‘heartbroken’ when lockdown killed the music business

IRISH country singing star Shannen Carroll has revealed that the past year and more has been ‘heartbreaking’ for performers, but admits she is one of the lucky ones as she didn’t have the fear of trying to pay a mortgage at a time when the live music industry just died. “I was gigging every week and it was my bread and butter to get me through college,” she states.

But the 23-year-old Duleek singer says it was incredibly tough for many others who had big bills to pay and had to take different jobs to survive. “The good thing is that friends in the industry stuck together and with the announcement by the Taoiseach last week we can hopefully get back to doing what we love and that’s performing,” she stated.

"It was devastating for a lot of people and they were hit hard.”

And her return to the stage comes on the back of being Ireland’s No.1 artiste on the ITunes Downloads charts. ‘I went to bed on a Thursday and my song ‘Bathroom Floor’ was released at midnight and I was number one the next morning. It was a nice thing to wake up to,” Shannen remarked.

She has just graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in music from DkIT and is making it work already, working as a vocal coach. But getting back in front of the crowds is her goal, it’s the buzz she adores.

"Even at college, things changed. I went from performing in front of people in a room to recording on my phone in my bedroom. The one thing is that the focus on college did get my mind off missing the gigs.”

She admits that her interest in singing is something she was born with, sitting in her parents car as a three-year-old, making up the words of songs playing on the radio.

“I was raised on music, especially country,” Shannen says. Her father, Gerry, played gigs around the country and it was after one of these that she told her mother, that was the life she wanted.

She joined the Simpson Stage School and it was while she was attending Duleek Girls NS that a chance came to take on a mighty challenge for a young lady, the TLT stage.

“I saw a piece in the paper about the School Stars and I told my parents I wanted to enter it and I cut it out and brought it into school. The teacher then decided to enter the choir as well. I got to the semi-final and it was a great experience, playing to a full house.”

Growing up, she was inspired by the great women of country, Shania Twain included, and in 2019 got the chance to see the very home of the music business, Nashville.

‘We had talked about it for a long time but I wanted to wait until I was 21 as you can't even get into a bar until you are that age over there, never mind drink.

"I got to perform there and it was incredible. I fell in love with country music because of the storytelling aspect of the songs and to play in Nashville is something that will always stay with me.”

The past week has seen the bookings begin to rise and Shannen can’t wait for the moment when the pad is full. “I would love to play five days a week. I want to go hell for leather at this.”

As well as taking to the stage, Shannen likes to write as well, but she is a born perfectionist so we’ll have to wait a whole to hear her best efforts.

"I do write, but if it's not 100% then I’m not happy. I hope to have something ready by the end of the year.”

The coming weeks and months will see Shannen back on the circuit and she feels people will appreciate things even more now. “Country music was popular before this, so the interest should be good again.”

Big concerts will be the next big target and Shannen was delighted to feature at the Convoy to Cooley in 2019 when crowds of 10,000 turned out. “It was the best feeling ever playing in front of them,” she revealed.