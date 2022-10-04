Perfect storm leaves Matthews Coaches struggling to accommodate passengers

A perfect storm of increased commuters and a shortage of drivers has left the popular private coach company Matthews struggling to accommodate passengers traveling home from Dublin to Dundalk.

Commuters, mainly students travelling from DCU, are experiencing delays at peak hours in the evenings, with some waiting for over three hours last Tuesday to get a bus home

"It is happening unfortunately,” said Karen McDermott, General Manager Matthews Coach Hire Ltd.

"We still have 45 buses but we have a shortage of drivers.”

She said that they have sent drivers back up to Dublin with empty buses to take people home when possible.

She said that COVID-19 is still causing difficulties for the company which runs daily services from between Dundalk, Drogheda, Bettystown and Dublin.

"Some drivers left during the pandemic, and we’re still having staff having to take time off because of COVID-19, particularly if their children get COVID-19.”

She said that the company are actively recruiting drivers but, in common with other industries, are finding it difficult to get staff.

"There is a real shortage of workers and that is causing us problems.”

She said that she is aware that commuters have experienced delays in recent weeks but hopes that the issue will ease.

"Our drivers say that things are always hectic as the start of the new college year but that they usually improve when students get to know their time tables and can possibly get an earlier bus.”

She said that the accommodation crisis as led to more students commuting

"We are seeing an awful lot more students travelling this year. Parents are saying they are not spending €2,000 or €3,000 for them to stay in Dublin."

The service is particularly popular with students attending DCU which is served by the city centre service. This means that in the evenings, they find themselves competing with commuters who will have got on the bus in the city.

There has also been a spike in the number of workers who are being told to return to the office, which has always resulted in an increase in those commuting.

Matthews Coach Hire Ltd also runs a dedicated service to UCD.

"We have three to four buses going to and from UCD every day and while this is mainly used by students, we’d also have people who work on the southside of the city using it.”

"Our passenger numbers have gone up from 2,200 a day to over 4,000 a day.”