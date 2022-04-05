Dundalk Tidy Towns have highlighted their frustration at illegal dumping in town, after the discovery of a heavily littered site along The Ramparts.

Volunteers are currently working on an extensive clean up of the length area along the river, and were shocked to discover waste dumped at the Quay Street/ Mill Street bridge.

“We would like to say to the people that think that our town is their dumping ground, that you should be ashamed of yourselves, and we hope you are caught and fined,” said a spokesperson for Dundalk Tidy Towns.

“Our volunteers and committee members give so much of their time cleaning up your mess. If anyone knows who is dumping contact the council and let’s get these people dealt with. Some of these pictures show buckets of “ ready eggs” these products are used in the catering industry, so someone knows who has dumped these. The people of Dundalk are sick of your mess.”

It was a disappointing find for volunteers who are working hard to make sure Dundalk is looking well for Ireland's Best Kept Town Competition in May but we're not doing it alone. In a Facebook post, they added: “Dundalk is a big town and we are proud of the work our project partners in Louth County Council and Dundalk Town are doing. And we're very grateful for their work along with many individuals, businesses, adopt a patch volunteers and residents associations who keep Dundalk looking good.”