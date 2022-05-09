People at risk of homelessness if they don’t pay HAP arrears

People are at risk of homelessness if they fall behind in their payment plan under new rules introduced under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme, Cllr Kevin Meenan warned at the May meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District.

The Sinn Fein councillor said that changes introduced earlier this year meant that if people fall into arrears they won’t be offered the opportunity to go into a payment plan or if they are already in a payment plan, they won’t be offered a new plan.

Instead they will be given five days to repay the full amount owed and unless they do so, HAP will stop making payments to the landlord, with the result that the tenant will then face eviction.

He said he was already aware of three people who are not able to meet their payment plans, one of whom is a healthcare assistant who fell into arrears after being in hospital.

She has ended up with legacy arrears of €1,600 and is facing eviction.

“People are being asked for the money upfront,” he said, describing the situation as “ludicrous”.

“People will be turning to illegal money lenders to try to keep themselves in a property.”

He warned that the changes would have ‘huge consequences down the line”

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly said the Council had only recently become aware of this decision by HAP.

He pointed out that HAP is managed centrally in Limerick and the decision had been made that there would be no further payment plans for tenants.

A number of evictions are pending due to people’s failure to pay and if rent is due, tenants need to pay the arrears.

“If they don’t pay their tenancy is in jeopardy.”

He added that the Council had been raising the issue at the National Homeless Forum and he believed that they could see a significant number of people losing their tenancy.

While the homeless numbers were relatively low compared to a number of years ago , this new rule could pose difficulties for the local authority if more people end up homeless.

The issue was also raised in the Dail last week Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that his colleague Cllr Meenan had highlighted the case of a healthcare assistant who was on a payment plan, got ill and was in hospital for a number of weeks.

‘She returned home to find the letters from HAP waiting for her. She was told there would be no more payment plans and that she had to come up with €1,600 in legacy arrears in five days.

‘This was not possible. HAP stopped the payment to the landlord and he has issued an eviction notice for the middle of May.

‘She is facing an emergency operation this month as well as homelessness. ‘Those on payment plans, even if they are broken, re-engage and clear arrears. Where does HAP think people are going to get this arrears payment in five days? Is it from moneylenders?

‘This is a huge trigger for homelessness and needs to be changed’.

In response, An Taoiseach said: ‘I do not have the background to the individual case and it is very difficult in that scenario to respond but we will certainly talk to the authorities and highlight the issue the Deputy raised with them.

Deputy Ó Murchú also wrote to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien about the matter and highlighted the problem to Minister of State Malcolm Noonan.

‘People are being refused payment plans for going onto HAP, which is creating huge difficulty. It is a huge issue and something that absolutely needs to be addressed.

Minister Noonan said: ‘It would be useful if the Deputy could provide details of the specific issue he raises. I think there should be some discretion there, but if he could provide us with details of that issue’.