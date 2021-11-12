People are just snapping up Jimmy Weldon’s latest book – “Jimmy’s Times as a Photographer”

Drogheda’s best known photographer, Jimmy Weldon, has just taken delivery of his latest book – “Jimmy’s Times as a Photographer” which goes on sale next week and it is a genuine labour of love for the medium of photography and the people of Drogheda.

In the 30 years plus since Jimmy started taking photographs in and around his hometown of Drogheda there can’t be many people in the area that he hasn’t photographed at one stage or another in their lives.

From christenings and first Communions, first days at school, weddings and sometimes funerals, Jimmy has covered them all and that’s not even half of his job.

For decades he has been supplying the local papers with countless news and social photos that over the years have become extremely popular.

Apart from his seemingly boundless energy, Jimmy has another weapon in his arsenal that stands to him greatly - he genuinely loves his job.

He enjoys nothing more than chatting with and capturing images of people. In the four paragraph introduction to his new book He uses the word “fun” twice, “enjoy” twice and “happy” once.

In even a short chat with Jimmy this love and enthusiasm for his work shines brightly through. Unlike many other photographers Jimmy is not overly interested in equipment and gadgets, his focus is on the people he is photographing.

“Jimmy’s Times as a Photographer” is something of a departure from the series of “Jimmy’s People” books that preceded it in that it covers a much wider range of subjects, it includes text from local writer Harry O’Reilly, the production is of a much higher standard and it is in hardback.

Read More

Gracing the 364 pages are hundreds of photographs taken by Jimmy over the years and all of the big moments are there – sporting triumphs, visiting dignitaries, openings, political developments, business successes and personal achievements - a myriad of events.

So too are the smaller, everyday stories that don’t necessarily make it into the papers and you sense that these are just as important to Jimmy.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than photographing people as they go about their daily lives” he says in that short introduction and that enjoyment is evident in spades.

That love has been reciprocated and the people of Drogheda have taken Jimmy to their hearts and each of his previous books have been eagerly and quickly snapped up.

Lester Piggott, Kellie Harrington, Prince Albert of Monaco, John Hume, Seamus Mallon, Ian Paisley, Bertie Ahern, Shane Horgan, Gary Kelly and a host of other well-known people from the international scene feature but the home-grown individuals and characters are the real stars of this book.

The text was written by Jimmy’s friend Harry O’Reilly. The pair have worked together before on Harry’s two previous books “Play it Again Sam” and “Stars, Showbands and Troubadours”.

The launch of “Jimmy’s Times as a Photographer” takes place on Friday night, November 19th at 8.00pm in the dHotel with Father Iggy O’Donovan doing the honours.

Everyone is invited to the launch and Covid-19 restrictions will apply but if you can’t make it to the launch, or wish to purchase extra copies of the book as gifts, it will be available at the following shops from Thursday 18th November onwards: Wool Works, West Street, McCabes Shop, Duleek Street and Crimmins Giftwear in Shop Street.

Otherwise Jimmy says he will personally deliver a copy of the book to your home – you can contact him on 086 8339 022.