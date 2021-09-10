Pearse Park and Fatima both reach significant milestones

An aerial view of Pearse Park looking from Ice House Hill.

Louth County Council has been asked to support the celebrations of two Dundalk housing estates which are set to mark significant milestones.

It is 70 years since Fatima was built while next year Pearse Park will be 75 years old.

Cllr John Reilly proposed a motion asking the local authority to make a one-off community grant payment to the Fatima Residents’ Association and to Pearse Park.

‘I’m asking Louth County Council to give them a generous response to their planned activities. They are two long-established communities,’ he said.

In a written reply to the motion, Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services, pointed out the council does not make one-off grant payments to residents’ associations for the purpose as presented in the motion.

‘However, should the Department funded scheme ‘The Big Hello’ return for 2022 the Community Section will consider any application submitted under this scheme from both locations.’

Cllr Emma Coffey noted that collectively councillors give a fair proportion of their allocations to such as residents’ associations and Tidy Towns organisations.