‘Peaceful’ one-day retreat to Lough Derg back on again for ‘22

"People go to Lough Derg for different reasons, some people go because they are troubled, some go because they have been away from the church for many years, but whatever the reason people are left to find their own space and always get something out of the pilgrimage.”

The annual day retreat rom Drogheda to Lough Derg is back on once more, and organiser Mary Maguire is delighted to invite regulars and new pilgrims alike to join them in this special occasion.

Running for over four decades, the group did hold virtual pilgrimages during COVID, however, there is nothing to compare to actually visiting this very spiritual place and experiencing the peace and tranquility in person.

"Please God we will be able to travel, and although we still attended on Zoom from home, it was not the same, and we are hopeful people will book and be able to attend this year,” says Mary. “It’s been a bad few years, and we have to do something positive, and this is positive, and if St Patrick wants it to be a success, it will be!”

The day retreat will take place on Monday May 2nd, and the bus will leave Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 6.15am sharp, and will pick up in Monasterboice and Ardee along the way, aiming to arrive in Lough Derg at 9.15am.

The bus will return back to Drogheda before 9pm the same night.

“Anyone who has joined the one day retreat before, knows what a beautiful, relaxing treat of a day it is,” adds Mary. “After a cup of tea and scone, people can join in the led prayer, or if you want to drop out, you can go off a walk and enjoy the tranquility.”

She says it’s for all ages groups and all denominations, and young people say if mass was like it, they would go every week!

‘It’s a place that all circles, all races in life go to. The group dynamics adds to it, it doesn’t matter where people are from; they come from all over Canada, Germany; or what religion they practice, I think it is there for human beings,’ she explained. ‘Everybody’s God is different, but faith is the same thing.’

She said there are also a surprising number of young people who travel to Lough Derg with many students hoping that their exam results will be what they want!

‘It helps people to enjoy what they have here because it helps to put things into context. You can be talking to a complete stranger and it doesn’t matter because everybody is on the same level, back to basics and people find it gives them space and time which you don’t normally have.’

The cost of the day, which includes the bus fare, lunch and snacks and excursion to Lough Derg, is €95 per person.

More information or bookings can be made by contacting Mary on 086 4032364 or 041 6851754 or Rose Duff on 086 8458808 or 041 9822504.