PayPal to close Dundalk office from the end of the month

PayPal is to close its Dundalk centre from the end of the month, with workers told that 27 jobs will be cut and the remainder of the workforce will be working from home.

Workers were told this morning that the company plans to close its site at the Xerox Technology Park and that the remaining employees will work remotely from home, with the Ballycoolin site being sold and workers moved to a smaller location in Dublin.

In addition, around 120 PayPal workers who live in the North are being moved onto UK employment contracts for tax reasons.

Workers from certain sections at both of the multinational’s sites were emailed this morning asking them to attend an online meeting at 10am and told of the company’s plans for redundancies and reducing office space.

In a statement issued to staff PayPal said it is committed to Ireland and will continue to employ approximately 2,000 people in the country after these changes.

Workers at PayPal sites in Dundalk and Ballycoolin ‘need clarity as quickly as possible’ as to who will be affected by the 62 jobs cuts announced at both sites this morning, Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairi Ó Murchú said.

“‘The company said they are starting the statutory 30-day staff consultation period when those affected by redundancy have been notified. The company confirmed there will no voluntary redundancies.”

He said he understands that 27 positions in European Customer Services in Dundalk are affected representing 3% of the workforce there.

The move to reduce office space is separate from the redundancies, which had been flagged earlier in the year.

“Ways of working at PayPal, as at many other companies, have completely transformed over the last three years, Maeve Dorman, Senior Vice President at PayPal, said:

“Employees, including myself, have really embraced the flexibility of our new working models and the increased opportunity to work from home. As a result, employee footfall at our offices at Dublin and Dundalk has remained consistently low. Nonetheless, we have maintained our strong community connections and supports in these regions – and will continue to do so.”

“My first thoughts are with the people who have been advised their jobs are under threat. The fact that the company announced global redundancies of 2,000 a month ago means that there has been a lot of stress for the entire workforce who had been waiting to hear what was happening. Deputy Ó Murchú said:

“I have been in touch with the IDA, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, and, of course, with PayPal.

“While I welcome the commitment to Ireland that PayPal has given, it is imperative that everything is done to keep the jobs that remain.

‘The government must ensure that there is a ‘skills audit’ carried out on those who are being made redundant to ensure that their transition into other suitable employment is as seamless as possible.

“In addition, the government needs to look at how 120 people who live in the North have been moved onto Northern employment contracts and how this will impact their social protection and State pension entitlements’.

PayPal opened its s European operations centre in Dundalk in July 2012 with an initial staff of 60 employees.