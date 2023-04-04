Paul O’Grady named Lily Savage in honour of his Cooley roots

TV legend Paul O’Grady who died suddenly last week named his famous drag queen persona Lily Savage after his mother’s side of the family who came from Cooley in Co Louth.

Former Louth County councillor Peter Savage, told The Argus how O’Grady’s grandfather and his own great uncle, Mickey Savage hailed from Bush on the scenic Cooley peninsula.

"He was sent over to England and his uncle Owen Barry got him a job in Port Sunlight, Birkenhead, Liverpool. He got married and raised three daughters, one of which was Molly.”

Mr Savage says that Molly and her sisters spent time with their relatives in Cooley before her marriage.

Molly married Patrick Grady from Ballincurry, Co Roscommon, who had moved to England in

He became O’Grady after the O was added to his name when he applied to join the RAF. The couple got married in 19 and had three children. Paul, born in 1955 was the youngest.

The family lived in Higher Tranmere, a working class area of Birkenhead, now Merseyside.

In his memoir, O’Grady said "When I look back on my childhood I have no bad memories. Our family was loving and full of affection. I never knew what divorce was until I moved to London. I was an indulged child and completely protected from anything bad."

He spent summer holidays on his father’s family home in Co Roscommon which sparked his life-long love of animals.

He often spoke of his love of Ireland and how he had considered relocating to Ireland.

“I’ve lots of family in Ireland – mainly from Roscommon and a couple in Dublin. I’ve such a good time over there,” he said.

Mr O’Grady lived in a farmhouse in Kent with his husband Andre Portasio and the couple’s beloved animals.

“We were considering buying my grandad’s house in Roscommon. It was a lovely cut-stone farmhouse, but they were using it for cattle storage,” he said last year.

“It didn’t have a roof, and everything had fallen to bits. I also thought when would I go there, and what would I do?

Mr Savage says that while he spoke to O’Grady on the phone on a number of occasions, they never met.

“I did invite him to Cooley and while he was interested, he was always very busy and it never happened.”

