Paul Brady teams up with Paddy Goodwin for latest single release

A poignant phone call during the pandemic lockdown was the inspiration for the latest single release from local blues icon Paddy Goodwin and his band The Holy Ghosts.

“In The Blue Of The Night” will be launched in McHugh’s Venue on Saturday February 26th, and features Paddy himself on vocals, bass and guitars. Anthony Thistlethwaite (The Waterboys and The Saw Doctors) on sax, Jim Lockhart of Horslips on keyboards and Shane Power of The Guggenheim Grotto on drums.

And if that wasn’t enough, rock and roll legend Paul Brady is also guest vocalist on the new track.

"“In The Blue Of The Night” is a song of loss and longing, which comes from a number of things,” explains Paddy. “During lockdown, I lost a good friend of mine and I was wondering could I go to the funeral, or even to the house, as we didn’t know at the time because the whole world had changed.

"I was just deciding what to do, when the phone rang, and it was my friend’s number, and that’s where the first line of the song comes from: *there’s a ghost calling on my telephone”.”

A gentle song with a big sound, and layers of instruments giving it a distinctly bluesy feel, Paddy’s vocals start with a Springsteen-twist, before Paul brings it up another level with his own smoky tones.

Even though it’s fresh and original, once heard, it will stay with you like an old friend, and a much more established tune than it is.

“I wrote it and recorded it during lockdown, so Paul did his vocals in his back garden, where he has a studio, and I am a huge fan of his – there’s a rock and roll side to him that people don’t necessarily know,” says Paddy, “so for him to be involved in this is, for him to be telling me it’s a great song, well who am I to argue? I figure he wouldn’t be involved if he didn’t love it too, as he can pick and choose what he’s involved in.”

A local solicitor, over the years Paddy has played with such renowned names as Horslips and Wayne Kramer from MC5, played on and produced an album for Henry McCullough called Poor Man’s Moon in 2008, and is currently the guitar player in the well-known new wave band The Atrix renowned for songs such as “Treasure on the Wasteland” and “The Moon is Puce”.

"It’s a song of what might have been, and what aspirations people have, that may have fallen by the wayside,” says Paddy. “Everyone will hear this song, and hear something personal.”

Art work for the single is by Tim Booth of Doctor Strangely Strange, who has worked with bands like Thin Lizzy over the years, and the song was engineered and recorded by Jason Varley at the Shop Studio Carlingford.

The gig will start at 8pm sharp on Saturday February 26th, and come early to avoid disappointment, as it’s bound to be a fantastic night with one or two surprises!