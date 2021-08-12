Patricia looked back on the Abbey Cinema days

DROGHEDA INDEPENDENT ARCHIVES – JULY 1996

Patricia O’Higgins Tiernan, now aged 70 years, is still strikingly beautiful. Hers is a face that remains etched on the minds of all those cinema fans who thronged to the Abbey Cinema in the late Forties, through the Fifties and into the Sixties.

For 17 years, particularly those years when she was the Head Usherette, she was the ‘face of the Abbey’. Immaculately dressed in her magnificent royal blue and redtrimmed uniform, she, and her fellow usherettes, were the envy of all.

They had an aura oi glamour which almost matched that of stars on the silver screen itself.

Their work, of course, was not all glamour. There were many prosaic duties to be done, but, according to Patricia, she just loved her job.

Speaking from her charming little home on the Old Mill Road, she says: ‘Oh, it was beautiful. I wish I was back there again’.

There were six girls in the O’Higgins family of Legavoureen. Four of them were usherettes in The Abbey Cinema, long since gone but which once stood where the Abbey Shopping Centre is now located.

Frances, the youngest, who now lives in Kent, worked mainly at the cash desk.

Her sister, May, now a Mrs. Clarke living in Dundalk, was in at the early years of the cinema. Another sister, Eileen also worked there. She was living in England during the War when her husband Jim was taken prisoner of war in Germany. She came back to Drogheda for the war years and she too went to work in The Abbey.

There were eight usherettes employed in the cinema in those years.

‘Then of course there were those in the Projection Room. Peter Sharkey is one I remember well, also Bill Henry and the man who looked after the boiler room, Frank Heeney.

Recalling the part that John Murphy himself played in the running of the cinema, Patricia says:

‘He was IT. He was a great, great man, a man before nis time, just as the cinema was long before its time’.

The cinema, she says, was a beautiful place ‘a credit to him and the way he kept it’.

He recalls how, every year around Easter, he would close the place down for three days to have it repainted and repolished.

‘Yes, it was Holy Week, but he didn’t have to close down then. He could have remained open’.

Mr. Murphy’s wife, Nan McGrane, sometimes operated the cash desk and she too was a familiar, and stately, figure to the customers.

There were two film shows on Saturdays and Sunday, the matinees and the evening performances. Once a month a Variety Cinema Club showed their own films.

‘That would be a late night for us as they were screened after the usual film. We just had to put the members into their seats and we could then leave’.

Cinema admission prices were modest. Patricia is not fully sure of the prices but, as she recalls, it was fourpence for the first six rows of the stalls, 9 pence on the balcony for the matinee and one and truppence for the evening snow. The price for the back stalls fell somewhere among those prices.

It was all well worth it, she believes. ‘The cinema was truly beautiful, warmed with controlled oil-fired heating that was then brand new to all of us’. She remembers the magnificent draped silver lame screen. And the huge plants in the foyer which the usherettes used have to wash weekly in lukewarm water, then carefully dry, to clear off any dust or dirt which might have settled on them.

‘We thought nothing of doing these chores. It seemed so natural. We took pride in the plants because they were so nice’.

She recalls, too, the statues in the foyer and the tables and chairs where people could sit and await the arrival of guests they might have invited to join them in the cinema.

On wet or very cold evenings the queues would be allowed in early to the foyer but the usherettes would be kept busy ensuring that the patrons weren’t lying against the walls dirtying them.

In the early years John Murphy would never allow ice-cream or sweets into the cinema lest they dirtied it. In latter years however, he had to bow to competition and opened a foyer shop which sold sweets, icecreams and cigarettes. Two more staff were then employed.

Being so proud of his cinema John Murphy was regarded by some as a somewhat awesome figure. But ‘he was very soft-hearted’ says Patricia. He knew all the regulars who came into his cinema.

Only recently an elderly woman reminded Patricia of the. time that she and her husband got married and honeymooned for a week in Dublin. On their first night back in the cinema John Murphy said he had missed them and asked where they’d been. They told him they’d been married and, during the interval, he returned and presented them with a box of chocolates.

People still stop Patricia on the street to reminisce about the old days and to tell her how much they admired the usherettes and the smart and professional manner in which they went about their duties.

Many remember the uniforms, the summer ones and the winter ones, the latter long sleeved, pleated dresses in royal blue, trimmed in red and brass buttons, which were made up in the city from cloth bought in Brady’s of West Street.

Films were for many the only form of entertainment in those days and the queues would stretch down the Old Abbey Lane. Among the tear-jerkers which packed out the cinema were ‘Gone with the Wind’, the ‘Song of Bernadette’, ‘White Christmas’ and ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’.

‘Gone with the Wind’ was shown four times. ‘If customers requested that a film be brought back John Murphy would get it back.

Mr. Murphy died soon after the cinema burned down. ‘I think he was really broken hearted’ says Patricia.

Although she was so much part of the cinema scene for 17 years, Patricia was never in the Abbey Ballroom. ‘I was rearing my children at the time and never got time’.

The Abbey Cinema was booked solid every Sunday night. ‘You would book your tickets in Leonards of West Street (where Solomons now is). It was practically the same people who booked every week’.

Those were the well behaved days. Going around with their torches the usherettes were aware of the occasional illicit affair, with couples rendevouzing inside the cinema. There were also the young courting couples in the back rows, but there was strict control on their behaviour.

John Murphy would be present at every film show and ‘he never allowed any unruly behaviour’.

‘People were different then’ says Patricia recalling how easy it was to keep decorum and good behaviour in the aisles.

The arrival of the Gate Cinema did create some competition, she admits. But she adds proudly: ‘It was a fine cinema, but then it was only utility built. It could never have compared with what we had”.