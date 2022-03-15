Parnells firmly behind local Cancer group

The word cancer is one that is all too familiar with those people within and outside GAA circles and it is an illness that many have been affected by.

With this in mind, Stabannon Parnells, is supporting Ardee and District Cancer Support Group as part of its ‘Win a Wedding or €20k fundraiser’.

The mid-Louth GAA club has donated €2,000 to the group as a result of the ongoing success of its fundraiser.

The club is supporting this charity as it is local and its success will have a significant impact on the people of mid Louth and surrounding areas.

Ardee and District Cancer Support Group was officially formed in 2020 to support the people of Ardee and surrounding districts who have cancer and other illnesses.

The cancer journey, as with all illnesses, can be difficult, frightening and a painful experience. Ardee and District Cancer Support group is bringing this project to the next level. The group also aim to support the families and friends of cancer patients in any way possible. The current aim of the group is to purchase a property to support people and their families who are suffering from cancer and other illnesses. All funds raised for this group will go towards the purchase of the property.

Rose McCusker, Chairperson of Ardee and District Cancer Support group said, “We are very grateful and appreciative of all the hard work that Stabannon Parnells have done in highlighting this charity through their fundraising campaign and the group is extremely grateful for the money donated.”

In November of 2021, Stabannon Parnells donated €1,000 to the group and this month the club committee were able to present a cheque for another thousand due to the success of their “Win a Wedding or €20k Fundraiser”.

The Win a Wedding or €20k fundraiser offers one lucky winner the opportunity to win a Wedding at Bellingham Castle, plus a honeymoon package or €20,000 cash alternative for only €20.

It’s a fairy tale dream of many to get married in a Castle, and for one lucky couple this dream could be made a reality, by simply entering the competition at stabannonparnells@clubforce.com.

By purchasing a ticket for this fundraiser you are supporting a local GAA club and a local charity.

The draw will take place on Sunday 27th March at 8pm with winners announced on social media and through local press immediately after the draw takes place.