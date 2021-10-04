Parking spaces causing school traffic chaos

TWO parking spaces at the busy Hardmans Gardens/ Bothar Brugha junction are proving to be a nightmare for motorists and a local councillor wants to see them removed.

Independent councillor Kevin Callan has asked the council to assess the need for the spaces which seriously impact on traffic flow heading towards Sundays Gate, especially at key school times.

"At present cars have to stay to one lane when heading towards town, some cars want to turn right onto Bothar Brugha but can’t turn due to oncoming traffic. The solution is simple and straightforward. We need to remove these spaces which will allow cars to continue straight towards town whilst letting cars that want to turn onto Bothar Brugha to have room to do so,” he stated.

"This issue causes hundreds of people needless delays every single day and a simple correction will allow for much easing of traffic congestion. The Ballymakenny Road straight through to Sunday’s Gate is an area which for years suffers traffic delays and we can make a cost neutral and extremely effective move to help commuters, residents and students.”

Council engineering staff confirmed the will assess the junction.