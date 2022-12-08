Parking on Dundalk’s streets to go up to €1.30 an hour from January 7

Pay-parking on the streets in Dundalk town centre will go up to €1.30 from January 7 next.

Pay-parking on the streets in Dundalk town centre will go up to €1.30 from January 7 after councillors voted the December meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District to approve the increase which was part of Louth County Council’s budget for 2022.

The proposal to increase on-street pay parking in Dundalk was contained in the annual budget passed by Louth County Council in November but an amendment to the bye-laws was needed in the municipal district.

The amendment sets the charge "parking of a vehicle in any parking space in Dundalk during the charging hours is €0.26 every continuous 12 minute period during the maximum period of parking.”

The charge for parking in the town’s long-stay car parks remains unchanged.

Five councillors voted in favour for the amendment, three against and five where absent.

Cllr Conor Keelan asked it they could look at the possibility of expanding the existing pay-parking area and Director of Service Mr Thomas McElroy said this could be done in 2021.