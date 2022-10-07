Parking meters to accept Revolut and Google Pay

The issue was raised at the October monthly meeting of the Drogheda Borough Meeting by Independent Councillor Declan Power.

New pay parking machines installed in locations around Drogheda town centre by Louth County Council will hopefully soon accept payments via Revolut and Google Pay.

who expressed public frustration that the machines - which do accept cash, credit and debit cards - do not take the contactless payment services which have become hugely popular since the Covid pandemic.

Cllr. Power said, “The massive expense to install these new machines should be to ‘future proof’ and allow all types of contactless payments be made when making parking payments. It is important that corrections are made to these new parking machines and allow contactless payment services such as Revolut and Google Pay be used.

"We have all become accustomed to using our cards and phones to make payment in other retail sectors by tapping our card and phone, especially during the Covid pandemic, parking should be no different.”