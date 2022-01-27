Parking gamechanger: call for council to use disabled bay app

Finding a vacant accessible parking space would only be a click away for disabled drivers and passengers in Drogheda and Louth, if the county council introduced the DDAI Spacefinder app service, said Richard Ryder of the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland (DDAI).

Developed by Limerick company ParkMagic and supported by the Disabled Drivers Association, the DDAI SpaceFinder app gives real-time information on whether an accessible parking space is occupied or not, using sensors installed by the participating local authority.

“Driving means independence and equal opportunity for our members but finding a vacant accessible parking space is often time-consuming and stressful. In some cases, they could be forced to return home and try again later but with no guarantee of finding one even then,” said Richard.

“We are urging Louth County Council to introduce it as it would literally be a ‘game-changer’ for disabled drivers and passengers in their area.”

Following its successful launch, other authorities have also expressed a strong interest in the service. “Local authorities, for the first time ever, will be able to collect real time information on accessible bay usage and turnover,” adds ParkMagic chief executive Paul Fitzgerald. “This would be extremely useful to Louth County Council in planning the provision and location of accessible spaces.”