Parking continues along M1 off roads despite new ‘Park and Ride’

Motorists are being directed to use the new 'Park and Ride' facility at Junction 16

Parking along motorway off roads has continued in Louth despite the launch of a new 226 bay park and ride facility along the M1, the Dundalk Municipal meeting heard.

Cllr.John Reilly highlighted a significant number of cars are still parking at Major’s Hollow, despite the opening of the facility at Junction 16.

The meeting heard that signs were put up in a number of locations where long term ;parking had been happening, advising motorists of the new ‘Park and Ride’ facility.

Despite the efforts of the local authority, parking in these unauthorised locations was continuing.

The €1million ‘Park and Ride’ facility was launched in 2021 by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), and was said to increase safety at the junctions off the M1 motorway, in particular the N33, N53 and R215. The facility features 226 Parking Bays, including 22 disabled parking bays.

Cllr. Edel Corrigan said there was an issue at Major’s Hollow as it is also an area where parents collect children from school buses.

“We need clear, defined signage in this spot as parents need to be able to safely collect children.”