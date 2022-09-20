Louth

Parents’ voice concerns about pupils sharing Gormanston school campus with 400 refugees

Parents of students in Gormanston College are concerned that the fencing around the Gormanston Park refugee camp is making it 'feel like a prison not a school'. Expand
Alison Comyn

Parents of students in the Franciscan College, Gormanston, say they are ‘deeply concerned’ about their children sharing a school campus with over 400 Ukrainian refugees.

They say they have absolutely no problem with the neighbouring Gormanston Park campus housing the refugees, however, they say it is inappropriate to have so many people of all ages and genders sharing facilities, and sleeping in the same building, as the pupils attending their school.

