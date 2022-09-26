Parents raise concerns about drug dealing outside school in Bay Estate

Parents from Bay Estate have told how they’ve had to move hanging baskets and plant pots because drug dealers are hiding drugs in them.

Drug dealing has become such a problem in the Dundalk estate that bigger dealers are blatantly giving supplies to local dealers outside the local school as parents are collecting their children,, the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee public meeting heard.

One mother told how she had contacted the gardai after witnessing drugs being handed over, She had tackled one of the dealers and phoned the Garda Station but no patrol car turned up even though she waited a long time.

The parents also suggested that Gardai deliver talks on the dangers of getting involved in taking drugs to children in the senior classes in primary schools as it was “too late” by the time they got to secondary school.

One woman said that while the drug dealing used to take place in the green area, drug dealers are starting to target younger kids around the shop and takeaway.

Dealers had also started to hide drugs in the football pitches and residents had to take the hanging baskets and move the planters as they were hiding the drugs in them.

Supt Charlie Armstrong said that a number of people involved in drug dealing had been arrested and convicted. The Community Gardai would be doing talks in the school.

Inspector John Boyle spoke about the problems caused by drug intimidation and urged people to contact the Gardai.

People who get into debt to drug dealers can be intimated by verbal threats, physical violence, criminal damage, sexual violence and harassment.

“The levels of stress and fear involve are quite significant,” he said.

Cllr Kevin Meenan said that similar tactics are being used by money lenders who use the same modus operandi.

Children are coming out of primary schools smoking weed, said one woman, saying that education around drugs needs to start before they go to secondary schools. Children didn’t understand the fear which can result that drug debt intimidation can cause families and she thought this should be highlighted.

Gda Kate Patterson of the Community Engagement Team said that they are now speaking to 5th and 6th classes as part of their schools’ programme and drug debt intimidation is one of the things they discuss.

Another speaker pointed out that those involved in drug dealing are living above their means and should be hauled in and asked to explain how they can afford big cars.

Inspector Boyle replied that there are ‘mini-CAB’ profilers trained in Dundalk who can do that sort of work based on confidential information which the Gardai receive.