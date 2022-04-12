Panto Easter Raffle now in aid of teen Slav’s cancer treatment

The proceeds of the Drogheda Pantomime Society Easter Raffle will go towards Slav Vavro's cancer treatment.

From helping one local family in crisis to helping another…

Generous local businesses have once again supported a child in need of help, as surplus donations to a fund for little Amelia Donnelly have been diverted to help teen Slav Vavro (17).

Nine amazing raffle prizes were collected from local businesses for Drogheda Pantomime Society’s fundraising efforts, and a bumper live draw will take place on Good Friday, April 15th at 5pm with tickets just €5, plus you can enter as many times as you wish.

Up for grabs are:

1st Prize - €250 makeup artistry voucher Sinead Faulkner Studios and Training Academy

2nd Prize - Six -week programme with Livy Fit AND one month unlimited classes with Me Time Training

3rd Prize - Arrangement of Hair Products from Deegan Hair and Beauty AND a €40 wash, cut n blow-dry from Glow Hair and Beauty

4th Prize - €100 voucher for Hidden Tea Delights

5th Prize - €40 Tuites Butchers voucher AND €20 Izmoo Ice Cream voucher AND a Loungeworks Melts Hamper

6th Prize - €30 Blacks Garden Centre voucher AND a Facial Self-care Hamper AND a €20 gift voucher for 'Made with Love

7th Prize -€50 voucher for No 3 Restaurant, Collon

8th Prize - €50 voucher for Tribe Restaurant, Duleek.

9th Prize - full make up application inc lashes with Andrea Mc make up

“Even though our Christmas Extravaganza couldn’t take place due to COVID, we still reached our target for “All for Amelia’ of €10,000, so when we had all these wonderful prizes left over, we decided to hold an Easter Raffle,” explains organiser Rachel Flood. ‘We and the Donnelly family agreed to help another beautiful young man called Slav, who is fighting Stage Four cancer, and needs to raise as much money as possible for his treatment.”

Revolut is the only way to enter so please use rachel43t REFERENCING YOUR NAME or whatever name you want on the ticket.

Meanwhile the Drogheda Dolls fund for Slav has topped the €10,000 mark, which means the Laytown teen can continue with his special treatment for Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare skeletal muscle cancer.

The treatment – cytokeine-induced killer (CIK) cells is only available in a private clinic and each treatment costs #56,000.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-slav.