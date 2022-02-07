Pandemic pooches facing empty homes as dog owners return to work

Pandemic pooches became one of the biggest lockdown trends, with huge numbers of people seeking a furry friend during the Covid crisis.

But, with restrictions finally lifted, and a return to normality – and workplaces - having got underway in the last few weeks, dogs are suddenly being faced with empty homes.

As a result, pets not used to being on their own for long hours may start showing some challenging behaviours.

The LSPCA, which faced huge demand for rescue dogs over the last two years, have warned dog owners to be aware of how their pets might react when left alone for long periods.

"I think what people must realise when they take on a dog, and I say this to anyone who comes to us looking to adopt, is that they are like having another child. So you really have to consider their daily needs if you are back to work,” says Fiona Squibb, Honorary LSPCA Inspector.

"The best advice is to try to get them used to being left alone, by going out for an hour or two initially, just so they become aware that you are coming back.”

She added that leaving toys, which require some activity for the dog, treat puzzles, sniffing games or interactive dispensers, can help to alleviate boredom for a time.

But, leaving a dog alone for the working day, eight hours or more, will likely lead to issues arising for pet and owner.

"Dogs are social creatures, they don’t do well being left for so long, and could start acting up by barking, chewing, and other destructive behaviours,” said Fiona.

“If you come home to the couch having been chewed to pieces, you’re angry at the dog, and he doesn’t know why. So to avoid all of that it’s best to try getting someone to check on the dog during the day, or to walk the dog if possible.”

Full time dog walkers, and doggie day care centres are all options, although they do come at a cost, which, says Fiona, is something people should always consider before they take a dog into their lives.

"It’s about planning ahead, as you would with a child. I don’t like to compare the two, but dogs have become very used to having company over the last two years, so to leave them on their own for full days now isn’t a good idea.”