Panasonic Avionics Dundalk facility sees significant expansion

Michael Bernard, Senior Director Repair Service at Panasonic Corporation, CA, Eileen Sharpe, IDA Ireland, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Thomas Byrne TD, Tom Eskola, Vice President and General Manager of Panasonic Technical Services and Pairic Hayes, IDA Ireland at the official accouncement of Panasonic Avionics grows European footprint with expansion in Ireland at Dundalk, Co. Louth. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Michael Bernard, Senior Director Repair Service at Panasonic Corporation, CA, Eileen Sharpe, IDA Ireland, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Thomas Byrne TD, Tom Eskola, Vice President and General Manager of Panasonic Technical Services and Pairic Hayes, IDA Ireland at the official accouncement of Panasonic Avionics grows European footprint with expansion in Ireland at Dundalk, Co. Louth. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Panasonic Avionics Corporation unveiled the significant expansion of its European MRO, maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Dundalk.

The MRO center, which first opened in October 2019, has been expanded in size by 500 percent, taking it from 6,000 sq. ft to 23,000 sq. ft.

At the same time, Panasonic Avionics has tripled the workforce at the site, with 28 people currently employed and further recruitment expected.

The Dundalk facility is operated by Panasonic Technical Services (PTS), a division of Panasonic Avionics. It provides repairs, line maintenance, spares parts supply, and technical services and training to customers in the EMEA region and is Part 145, TCAA, FAA and UK CAA approved.

PTS expects to induct 1,500 – 2,000 units per month at its Dundalk facility. It will repair the X series and Next IFE systems, and Boeing CSS equipment, as well as being its European distribution center.

Tom Eskola, Vice President and General Manager of Panasonic Technical Services, says: “The expansion of our Dundalk facility will enable our customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to benefit from the tailored maintenance solutions which we provide at the high level they have come to expect from Panasonic Technical Services.”

“Our primary objective is to offer customised maintenance solutions, delivering greater peace of mind to our customers by ensuring guaranteed performance and cost.”

Eskola confirms the demand for maintenance services within the industry adding, “As the aviation industry returns towards pre-pandemic levels, MRO slots are, once again, at a premium.”

Panasonic Avionics’ investment in the Dundalk facility has been supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “In a significant move for Dundalk and Louth, Panasonic Avionics has tripled its workforce following a major expansion. A pioneer in aircraft communication systems, Panasonic Avionics IFE and satellite Wi-Fi systems are used on thousands of aircraft across the world. The Dundalk facility will provide repair, maintenance and spare parts to Panasonic’s customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ireland’s status at the heart of Europe, along with our strong talent base, continues to attract global manufacturing and engineering companies to our shores.”

Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs Thomas Byrne said “I strongly welcome the decision by Panasonic to double its workforce in Dundalk. This decision represents a significant vote of confidence in the North-East region as a hub for commercial activity and will provide a welcome boost to the local economy. CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan added: “The decision by Panasonic Avionics to expand its facility and triple its workforce in Dundalk is terrific news for the North East region. This MRO facility will strengthen and compliment Panasonic’s existing global and European presence. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment in regional locations.”