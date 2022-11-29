Packed programme of events for Traditional Music weekend

Pauline Scanlon is a critically-acclaimed singer of contemporary and traditional Irish music and will appear at the headline conncert on Saturdat December 3rd.

The Drogheda Traditional Music & Singing Weekend returns with a great line up of events happening from Friday 2nd December to Sunday 4th December, in various locations across the town.

Drogheda Traditional Music Weekend now in its 21st year, brings some of the most accomplished traditional musicians, singers and dancers throughout Ireland and overseas to Drogheda on the last weekend of November with the generous support of the Arts Council and Louth County Council.

"There is a special emphasis on having sessions accessible to family audiences in various venues and a focus on traditional singing due to the strong tradition locally. This is achieved through sessions in cafes, restaurants, public venues, heritage locations and through master classes and schools programmes,” explains Collette Farrell, Director of Droichead Arts Centre, “We also encourage musicians to stay in the town for the entire weekend to engage with local musicians and encourage impromptu sessions. The festival for over ten years has hosted an extensive outreach element in local schools. This has proved incredibly successful with over 200 students experiencing concerts and residencies by some of Ireland top musicians”.

The festival starts on Friday December 2nd, with the Schools’ Programme – Mairead McEvoy, Kevin Conneff, Mick O’ Brien, Gerry Cullen and Roisin Ward Morrow will visit two local schools in Drogheda.

At 8pm there will be a Singing Session in The Morning Star, Tullyallen . For just €10 featuring Kevin Conneff, Michael and Bennary Quinn and Rita Gallagher, followed by an open singing session.

The festival continues into Saturday December 3rd with a free talk on the famous local Uilleann Piper Pat Ward at 11am in Drogheda Library – with contributors community historian Brendan Matthews, archivest Na Píobairí Uilleann Emmett Gill and uilleann piper Darragh Ó Héiligh. Followed by some of his favourite tunes.

That is followed by Trad in the Tholsel at 2pm for just €10.

Music from Roisin Ward Morrow and Mairead McEvoy and singer Pat Colgan in the historic setting of Drogheda's Tholsel.

The festival’s Headline Concert is at 8pm in Droichead Arts Centre, with tickets priced €15/€12

This is the annual concert in honour of Caitlín Bean Uí Chairbre, who was instrumental in promoting traditional music and culture in Drogheda. Featuring Pauline Scanlon, Paddy Glackin and Robbie Hannon.

Day three of the festival on Sunday December 4th has a traditional Céilí with Rise the Dust between 3pm - 6pm, in McHugh’s. Tickets are priced €10

A traditional céilí with music from Rise the Dust.

There is also an Afternoon Singing Session at 3pm in the Highlanes Gallery for just €5.

With special guest Deirbhile Ní Bhrolcháin and many well known local singers.

Drogheda Traditional Music & Singing Weekend is made possible with funding from the Arts Council, Create Louth, the Arts Service of Louth Local Authority.

In Partnership with Droichead Arts Centre.

The festival has been generously sponsored by the Arts Council Festivals Scheme and Create Louth. Also supported by The D Hotel, Phelan and Branigan Solicitors and Cisco Engineering.

Event information and tickets are available on Droichead Arts Centre's website and box office; www.droichead.com.