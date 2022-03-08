Overwhelming response to collections for Ukraine

The people of Dundalk and surrounding areas opened their hearts and gave generously to the appeals to donate aid for the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A lorry load of aid which was collected in Dundalk is already on its way to the town of Jaroslaw in Poland, about 30km from the Ukrainian border where the local community have organised a hostel for mothers and children who have fled the war.

The lorry is carrying 30 pallets of donations which were collected in response to an appeal launched by two Polish women living in Dundalk, Kinga Byrne Slabkowska and Paulina Nielepkiewicz.

“”We were very luck that straight away three local businesses came on board, the Sam Smak Polish shopon Clanbrassil Street, Castletown Pharmacy on Castletown Road, and Solarium Sunshine Studio Dundalk, Long Walk,” says Kinga.

As donations piled in, Kevin from Lu-bit ltd in Forkhill offered them space in his warehouse outside Forkhill, where the donations were then sorted and packed.

“It took three days to collect 30 pallets, and two days to pack it,” says Kinga. The involvement of local community has been beyond incredible. We’ve had every nationality, lots of volunteers, Roche Emmets , Blackrock Tidy Towns, Louth Volunteer Centre, St Malachy's Girl School , Further Education Centres; Youthreach Dundalk and Adult Learning Service Dundalk, LMETB.”

Another big collection was organised at St Patrick's GFC in Lordship where donations will be shipped out on Saturday morning. Such was the response, that they organising are now asking people to only donate torches and batteries and medical supplies to the centre before Friday evening at 6pm.

‘’ The outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine was heart warming, “ said local councillor Andrea McKevitt. “To see so many men, women and children give up their weekend to help those in need, really shows that there is still so much good in the world. It was a mammoth task undertaken by the local club, which will make a difference to so many peoples lives and hats off to everyone who gave a hand’’