Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Overeaters Anonymous has saved my life and changed my whole outlook for the better’

Compulsive eating is like any addiction. Expand

Close

Compulsive eating is like any addiction.

Compulsive eating is like any addiction.

Compulsive eating is like any addiction.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

“Being a compulsive eater gradually turns down the colour and brightness in your life to nothing, but when you are in recovery, the colours are once again so vivid and you can enjoy life again”.

They say a little of what you fancy does you good...but not if you are a compulsive eater.

Privacy