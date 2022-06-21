‘Overeaters Anonymous has saved my life and changed my whole outlook for the better’

“Being a compulsive eater gradually turns down the colour and brightness in your life to nothing, but when you are in recovery, the colours are once again so vivid and you can enjoy life again”.

They say a little of what you fancy does you good...but not if you are a compulsive eater.

Imagine not being able to have one slice of cake for fear it would set you off on a spiral of binge-eating and a feeling of self-loathing.

That’s the world of the over-eater; a compulsion to eat too much food – even when full to the point of nausea – often leaving your weight at dangerously high levels, and you feeling wracked with guilt with each mouthful.

But help is at hand in Drogheda, Co Louth, in the shape of Overeaters Anonymous, a support group for people who have an unhealthy relationship with food, whether that is compulsive eating, bulimia or anorexia.

Two of its long-time members are Stephanie and Mary, both in their early 40s, whose names have been changed to protect their identity, as per the rules of the group.

Stephanie always had weight issues, even as a child, with sweet things her downfall.

“I was about 12 when my dad brought me to a hypnotist to lose weight,” says Stephanie, who was around 16 stone at her heaviest. “I wouldn’t have been that big at the time and it was horrible, but he had grown up overweight and was trying to save me from myself, but of course, it lasted a few months, and didn’t work.

“My weight was just going up and up, I had periods where I could go to a diet club or gym and lose weight, but it didn’t last long, and my weight was out of control. I knew I needed help, and I had tried counsellors and hypnosis – you name it, but it always came back on and more of it.”

Mary also says she always had an issue with food, from when she was around eight years old.

“I remember saying horrible things to myself in my head, beating myself up; you’ve no willpower, you’re such a big pig, you’re stupid and thick, awful thoughts to have about yourself as a child,” says Mary, who cuts a svelte and healthy figure now.

“When I was older, I was the jolly, fat woman, always with a big clown smile on my face and keeping my emotions hidden from other people. I couldn’t walk at one stage, needing a crutch when I was pregnant. I couldn’t run around with my kids, or bring them to Santa, as I couldn’t cope around other people; it robs you from your family.”

Both women say the way other people treat you when you are seriously overweight can be dreadfully damaging.

“I was in France when I was young, and I remember children pointing and laughing, and a man pinching my arm to see the fat,” Mary recalls. “Like Harry Potter, you wanted to put on an invisibility cloak, or wear ‘don’t be seen’ clothes”.

She says people can avoid talking to you and won't even make eye contact.

"When I lost weight, people were nicer and friendlier,” she adds. “It’s almost as if they would catch it from me”.

I never felt comfortable in my own skin, and even after I lost weight, when buying clothes, I would still feel fat,” says Stephanie, who started going to the meetings in Drogheda in 2012 when she was just 30. "When you realise you have to avoid certain foods, you think too far ahead and feel you could never go the rest of your life without it, but OA teaches you that you only have to think of the next day”.

The difference between being overweight and being an over-eater is vast but difficult to explain.

The women agree the easiest way to get people to understand is to equate over-eating to alcoholism, and friends and family can often unwittingly worsen the situation.

“The programme is actually built around Alcoholics Anonymous, and a similar 12-step programme, because once they take a drink, it triggers off that allergy and it’s the same with food,” explains Mary.

“There’s no way anyone would say to an alcoholic “sure you can have a little short, it’s your daughter’s wedding, go on you’ll be grand’, yet that’s exactly what people would say to me; have a tiny slice of cake, sure what harm can it do?”

The common trigger food for many compulsive eaters is sugar and fatty foods, but it could be eating any food to extreme or even under-eating.

“What you’re looking for is an effect; I can’t cope with stress or emotions, and even when everything is going well or I’m happy, I have this allergy which sends me back to eating,” says Mary, who tipped the scales at 19 stone ten years ago. “When you are an over-eater, the food is up around your throat choking you before you realise that this addiction has too far gone, and this isn’t a problem with willpower, it is an illness that is driving you. By the time you notice your weight is going up and up, heading for 19 or 20 stone, you have no say”.

But the illness never really leaves you and is described by the women as ‘a switch that is always on’.

“I was at a work do, and It had been two years since I had something sweet, so I had a little tiny dessert, but straight away it’s starts again, and next day, I was buying chocolate and buns, and sitting in the car eating them, not even waiting to get home,” explains Stephanie.

“The last three steps are the most important – the maintenance steps – that keep me on the straight and narrow, and we have sponsors we can call on when we are feeling vulnerable, or we know It is going to be a stressful or emotional time.”

Humans can survive without alcohol and recreational drugs, but still have to eat, so Mary and Stephanie has to change their entire relationship with food.

“I love my food!” says Mary with a laugh. “But now I have tasty food – three good, healthy meals a day, but nothing with a trigger, like fried chicken or chips and especially refined sugars.

“Food is not the problem – it is the solution to the problem, and food was how you coped, and OA will help you deal with that”.

The group has helped thousands of people from all walks of life, and is always on hand to help through meetings and sponsors.

“OA has saved my life and changed my whole outlook for the better. Now I can be myself, because the disease can be isolating and robs you of your confidence and makes everything harder in your life.” explains Stephanie.

“Being obese or a compulsive eater robs you of career opportunities, confidence, for trying new things, but now I do my daily steps, which I work out with my sponsor, so I can fit it around my daily life.”

Mary agrees that it’s ‘good not to feel trapped all the time’.

"I was terrified when I was at my biggest, and it kills you,” she says. “Willpower is not the problem; it’s a physical reaction, an allergy and the only thing that will stop it is the 12-steps.”