Over ten thousand people in Louth estimated to have long Covid

The challenge of long-Covid is a major one for the health service

Over ten thousand people in Louth could be suffering from long Covid, according to figures produced by Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughton.

The Independent TD has called on Government to treat the surge in long Covid patients with the same urgency as the initial Covid-19 infections.

Symptoms of long Covid include fatigue and brain fog, which are experienced at least three months after the initial infection for significant periods of time.

Deputy Naughten has provided the first analysis and county by county breakdown of the 336,451 adults nationally who are likely to be suffering from long Covid based on research conducted in Ireland and the Netherlands.

Using this analysis, it’s estimated that 10,733 people in Louth are experiencing long Covid.

“The reality is that such a large number of long Covid patients presenting to our health service with complex health conditions will overwhelm our hospitals as we begin to plan for a winter of hospital overcrowding. In addition these services will be put under considerable pressure due to recurring waves of further Covid-19 illness,” said Denis Naughten.

Campaigners are calling for better services for those suffering from long Covid, saying that the HSE proposals to establish six long Covid clinics to cater for the whole country would leave many people without easy access to the care they need. The proposal would see three such clinics in Dublin, two in the south west and one in the west.