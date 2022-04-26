Over €540k approved for local ports

Over €540k has been approved for two local ports in Louth under the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-23, which is funded through the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the news saying, “A total of €352k has been approved for Port Oriel and €190k has been approved for Annagassan Port which will then be topped up by Louth County Council creating a total of €637k investment. These monies will be used to upgrade and rejuvenate the ports.

The project aims to upgrade the electrical systems at Port Oriel, including the power, lights and water systems, along with works to the pier landing area and accessibility safety works

Meanwhile, at Annagassan Port the majority of the funding is being spent on general safety upgrade works.

O’Dowd added “The news was confirmed to me by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue T.D. as part of a €32.7m national funding announcement for 110 projects around the Irish coast which will see projects worth over €40m in total once the local authorities have added their contribution.

“The Minister also confirmed to me that Louth County Council submitted a total of five application and all five have been approved.

“I’m delighted to see that we have secured such healthy investment for two of our local ports in particular as the Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding is only available until the end of 2023 so it was critical time to maximise our return before it closes.”

Local Councillor John Sheridan has also welcomed the news.

"This is a great day for the harbour communities of Mid Louth. At the March Mid Louth Municipal District meeting, I had a motion passed asking for Louth County Council to apply for funding for Anngassan harbour which they subsequently did.

"€190,060 will be going to Anngassan Port, with match funding from Louth County Council this will lead to a total of €223,601 for Anngassan. This is huge investment. It will go into general maintenance and also installation of a crane. At our April Council meeting we had been told it would go towards railings, lighting and the surface of the pier.

"In Port Oriel in Clogherhead, there is a whole package of items. The total package for Port Oriel with the matching funding by Louth County Council will come to €414,223."

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) is a special one-off emergency instrument with the objective to provide support to counter the adverse economic, social, territorial and, where appropriate, environmental consequences of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Union in Member States, including their regions and local communities, and sectors, in particular in those that are most adversely affected by the withdrawal, and to mitigate the related negative impact on the economic, social and territorial cohesion. Ireland is the biggest beneficiary of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve and the first Member State to receive its pre-financing.