Over 500 enter 5k

The showers on Friday evening failed to dampen the spirits of the large number of runners and joggers who turned out for the Marist 5K run.

This was the first time that the popular community event had taken place in two years due to the pandemic.

There was a real celebratory atmosphere as almost 550 gathered at the St Mary’s Road school with live music, face-painting and games for the little ones cheering on the runners, refreshments and ice-cream.

All the runners received special medals marking the school’s 160th anniversary, with specially engraved glassware for the top three runners home in both the men’s and women’s categories. Darragh Greene won the men’s category for the third time while Kelly Breen was the first woman home.

All funds raised from this year’s event go to Women’s Aid Dundalk.