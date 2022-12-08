Over €3.3m secured for Port Oriel Clogherhead and Annagassan Port

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has warmly welcomed news that over €3m has been secured for Port Oriel Clogherhead and Annagassan Port under the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-23 which is funded through the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

O’Dowd said, “This is a really fantastic outcome for both ports, in particular for Clogherhead as the council have secured multi million euro investment to dredge the waters, upgrade the ports accessibility, upgrade the lighting, provide new waste and recycling areas and for the installation of new piles and bollards.

“A further €717k has also been secured for dredging at Annagassan Port which is welcome news and will allow better access to the port.

“This announcement comes on the back of the news in April of this year that over €540k had been secured for the ports in the first tranche of the Brexit Adjustment funding. This brings the total investment from the Brexit Fund for 22-23 to over €3.16m and with a 5 percent contribution from the council bringing the total projected investment to €3,334,678.

“I spent the afternoon in Port Oriel with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, as he announced the approval of the second tranche of the fund.

“This is a fantastic return from the investment fund and shows the importance this government places on safeguarding our local ports into the future.”

The Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme (BALAMI) 2022 – 2023, saw a total funding of €55.3m for 164 projects around the Irish coast.