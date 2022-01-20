Over 2,000 children vaccinated at Dundalk centre

Over 2,000 children have attended the Dundalk Covid vaccination centre since it opened for the 5-11 age group in the last few weeks, according to new figures released by the HSE.

A public campaign rolled out across the North East in the last fortnight, urging parents to book appointments for their children to be vaccinated, has boosted the number of children coming through the centre at the Fairways.

Such is the progress being made in rolling out the vaccination programme for the 5-11 year olds, second does clinics are set to be launched at the end of next week.

Children’s vaccination clinics have, the HSE confirmed, been designed with the younger age group in mind, and are “essentially closed to all other vaccinations for the specific Child vaccination schedules,” said a spokesman.

He added that the centres are also “transformed into child friendly zones”, to make the process a little less daunting for younger children

“Centres are decorating walls, providing games and creating as relaxed an atmosphere as possible for parents and their children,” said the spokesman.

"We have a number of child friendly posters displayed across the site explaining the vaccination process. We have bunting around the booths and stickers for the children when they are vaccinated. We also facilitate sibling appointments.”

The spokesman added that the Fairways centre has a sensory room on site. “Any parent who has a child with any special needs or any other requirements should let staff at the door know and we will accommodate them.”

There are a range of appointments still available in the coming week for children, with three more clinics being held next week.

Director of Public Health North East Dr Augustine Pereira has encouraged parents to make an appointment for their child/children to be vaccinated.

He acknowledged the concerns parents may have, saying “We know from listening to parents that they have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. I encourage you to use trusted sources, such as hse.ie or speak with a medical professional to get reliable information about the COVID-19 vaccine when making the important decision to vaccinate your child.”

“The Pfizer’s vaccine at a lower dose, is the only approved COVID-19 vaccine for children in the EU and the lower dose in 5-11 year olds offers comparable protection as in other age groups. NIAC recommendation is to receive two doses three weeks apart.”

Dr Pereira outlined the positive impact for children who are vaccinated, “Children who are vaccinated will be less likely to miss school and other activities because of being ill with COVID-19. Although serious infection is rare in this age group, the vaccine offers protection for children and young people who have health conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection.

Furthermore, it offers protection from COVID-19, and complications from COVID-19 such as ‘long COVID’ and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children. It may also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. This is especially important if children and young people living with a younger child or an adult who is at risk of severe COVID-19.”