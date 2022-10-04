Over 200 residents without phone or internet after arson attack

The vandalised Eir exchange cabinet at Scarlet Crescent, which left over 200 residents without phones or internet for almost two weeks.

Over 200 residents of houses in Scarlet Crescent and Glenmore Drive in Drogheda, were left without landlines and broadband services for over a week, after youths set fire to an Eir exchange box.

In an incident similar to that at Anglo Printers some ten days later, debris in a wheelie bin was set alight and pushed into the exchange cabinet, knocking out the service of the entire neighbourhood.

The incident happened just before 11pm on Thursday September 22nd, and left the residents, many of whom are elderly, without use of their telephones or televisions; a lifeline to most.

"It’s very worrying to think someone would do this, and I don’t think they realise how much we rely on our televisions for company, and our telephones to keep in touch with our families,’ one man in his 90s in Scarlet Crescent told the Drogheda Independent.

"I’ve been almost two weeks without either, and I would sit and watch the racing during the day, and I have every book in the house read, and I know some of my neighbours have got their telly back, but no sign yet for me.”

Gardaí confirmed they attended an incident of criminal damage that occurred at approximately 10:50pm on the 22nd of September 2022 on Scarlet Street, Drogheda, Co Louth.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing” said a spokesman.

A family member of a resident said this was distressing to a lot of the older people who live in the area.

"I know some of the elderly folk in the area rely upon the RING doorbells as they are not mobile, and the addition of this technology has been life-changing for them,” she said. “It has helped restore some of their independence, as they don’t need family or friends there during the day answering the door for them to allow healthcare staff, meals on wheels or the local priest access.

"To be without that alone was terrible.”

The exchange cabinet is on the pedestrian access to Scarlet Crescent, at the side of Chadwick’s (Eddie’s Hardware) and the CCTV cameras caught some of the activity and are being examined by gardai.

Eir engineers installed a new box on Monday and service is returning to the neighbourhood.