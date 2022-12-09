Over 100 Louth households availed of Mortgage to Rent scheme

A total of 118 Mortgage to Rent (MTR) applications have been approved in Louth since the introduction of the scheme aimed at helping people keep their homes.

The scheme was introduced in 2021 and to date almost 6,000 people around the country have benefited from it.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD has urged anyone who is at risk of losing their home in Louth to consider the scheme and also engage with the other Government supports and advice available.

In addition to the 118 applications already approved, a further 33 applications are still active.

The Mortgage to Rent Scheme offers households in acute, unsustainable mortgage arrears situations, with little or no prospect of a significant change in circumstances, the chance to surrender a property to a lender and in turn become a social housing tenant whilst staying in their own home and community. As part of the scheme, the home will be brought up to private rental standards.

In January 2022, the Government improved and expanded the MTR scheme so more people in long-term mortgage arrears could benefit from the scheme. These improvements were made as part of Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan to 2030.