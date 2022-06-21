Outcomers Drogheda getting ready for Pride Prade

The much anticipated Pride Parade is returning to Dublin on Saturday, June 25 and Outcomers Drogheda are honoured to join the LGBTQ+ organisations from all across the country marching in the Dublin Pride Parade.
Members of the local LGBTQ+ community (friends and family) are welcome to join the group in their walk and help celebrate the first Dublin Pride Parade in three years.
Outcomers Drogheda are also organising a Special Pride Bus from Drogheda to Dublin and back again on the day allowing LGBTQ+ people from the area to travel to and from Dublin Pride Parade/Festivities in a safe and inexpensive way.
The bus will depart across from Dominic’s Take Away, George’s St, Drogheda no later than 10am on Saturday, costing €10 per person return. Return time will be arranged on the day.
Alternatively, friends and families can meet Outcomers Drogheda at their meeting point at 11am at the Garden of Remembrance/Parnell Square. The parade kicks off at 12pm.
Anthony Kinsella, Outcomers Drogheda said, “With the concerning rise in attacks against LGBTQ+ people around the country recently, we thought it would be helpful transport for the local LGBTQ+ community so they can travel to the festivities in a safe way, while also feeling free to be themselves.”