Outcomers Drogheda getting ready for Pride Prade

Members of the local LGBTQ+ community (friends and family) are welcome to join the group in their walk and help celebrate the first Dublin Pride Parade in three years.

The much anticipated Pride Parade is returning to Dublin on Saturday, June 25 and Outcomers Drogheda are honoured to join the LGBTQ+ organisations from all across the country marching in the Dublin Pride Parade.

Members of the local LGBTQ+ community (friends and family) are welcome to join the group in their walk and help celebrate the first Dublin Pride Parade in three years.

Outcomers Drogheda are also organising a Special Pride Bus from Drogheda to Dublin and back again on the day allowing LGBTQ+ people from the area to travel to and from Dublin Pride Parade/Festivities in a safe and inexpensive way.

The bus will depart across from Dominic’s Take Away, George’s St, Drogheda no later than 10am on Saturday, costing €10 per person return. Return time will be arranged on the day.

Alternatively, friends and families can meet Outcomers Drogheda at their meeting point at 11am at the Garden of Remembrance/Parnell Square. The parade kicks off at 12pm.

Anthony Kinsella, Outcomers Drogheda said, “With the concerning rise in attacks against LGBTQ+ people around the country recently, we thought it would be helpful transport for the local LGBTQ+ community so they can travel to the festivities in a safe way, while also feeling free to be themselves.”