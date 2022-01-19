Orthopaedics delays are ‘child abuse of the highest order’ says Louth Councillor Declan Power

The delays facing parents of children with spinal bifida and hydrocephalus in getting vital hospital appointments was highlighted at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

Cllr Declan Power tabled a motion calling on the Council to write to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman to fast track first hospital appointments for orthopaedics that includes consultations for tests or scans to access musculosketal problems affecting their bones.

He said that everyone was aware that there were backlog and delays in tests and scans during the pandemic which were affecting many children in the country.

Over 4,000 children are waiting for orthopaedic appointments and a further 900 are waiting for scans.

Their conditions will become inoperable if they have to wait too long and these children needed to be fast-tracked.

"Parents up and down the country are livng in fear that if their children don’t get treatment, they may never walk.”

He highlighted the case of a four-year-old Drogheda boy who was on the waiting list since 2018, way before COVID-19 and now had to use a wheelchair.

Cllr Power told the meeting that the boy was being operated on in Temple Street hospital that very morning but had been in hospital for ten days as the operation had been cancelled.

The boy’s mother had slept beside his bed for nine nights until the surgery eventually went ahead.

He described the lack of orthopaedic care as ‘abysmal”, and urged his fellow councillors to do something as children were being denied adequate care and the chance to walk run and jump.

“It’s absolutely scandalous,” said Cllr Maeve Yore. “This has been going on for decades. It’s eighteen years since SNAP (Special Needs Active Parents) highlighted this.”

"This is child abuse of the highest order,” she said of the delays.