Orlaith Carmody’s revised book takes new look at communication

Orlaith Carmody with her new book ‘Speak Now: Communicate well in the Workplace’

Bellewstown resident Orlaith Carmody, who is expert communications consultant and executive coach, has released a brand new, fully-revised and updated edition of her debut book.

The launch of ‘Speak Now: Communicate well in the Workplace’ follows the success of the original title ‘Perform As A Leader’ which was released by Ballpoint Press in 2015.

The second edition focuses on the importance of effective communication skills in today’s workplace, which is swamped by the distractions of the past-paced, increasingly digital world, that exists post-pandemic.

The book was officially launched on Wednesday December 14th.

“Covid launched us, as a society, into new levels of communication technology which has resulted in successful delivery of information being more challenging than ever before. In my new book, I demonstrate how in the live arena, effective human communication still needs to take precedence over infographics and lengthy slide decks” explains Orlaith, who runs Carmody Coaching and Consultancy.

"And how, despite the marvel of virtual gatherings, an online speaker now faces an audience that is even more likely to zone out and head for the kettle if their attention is not immediately grabbed by the message!”

The author packs in a treasury of advice gleaned over her years of working as an executive coach in communications. She provides the reader with the tools to beat nerves; how to favour passion over PowerPoint; and how to get to the heart of what to say and deliver it clearly and impactfully.

Orlaith, who is married to ‘Dragon’s Den’ mentor Gavin Duffy, shares the necessary strategies to bolster self-confidence and maintain energy levels in the competitive workplace, while advising how and when to lay them down and recognise the value of true work-life balance.

Written with humour and in a concise, accessible style this book is guaranteed to make a great stocking filler for executives of all levels. ‘Speak Now: Communicate well in the Workplace’ is priced at €15.00 and is available from all good bookshops.