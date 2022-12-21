OPW welcomes winners of annual lottery back to Newgrange

James and the dog is Gaoithe enjoy the spectacular sight at Newgrange on the Winter Solstice.

"So the shortest day came, and the year died,

And everywhere down the centuries of the snow-white world

Came people singing, dancing,

To drive the dark away”.

The Shortest Day by Susan Cooper.

It is the man-made phenomenon made possible by the co-operation of nature, and once again, people were able to witness the extraordinary sight at Newgrange for the Winter Solstice up close and personal.

On a beautiful bright sunny Wednesday morning, the Office of Public Works (OPW) once again welcomed the lucky lottery winners to experience the significant Winter Solstice sunrise from within the Chamber at the Neolithic Passage Tomb of Newgrange and to the delight of all, they were not disappointed.

Since 2000, the Office of Public Works has operated a Lottery Draw for a place in the chamber at Newgrange to witness the Winter Solstice each year on December 21st.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to welcome visitors to the Monument in 2020 or 2021. Exceptionally for both years, the Office of Public Works organised the live streaming of the Winter Solstice to compensate for the absence of the annual Lottery Draw. As the chamber was vacant, it offered viewers a unique and unparalleled opportunity to witness the rays of light from the rising sun as they entered the chamber.

“I am delighted to welcome the lucky winners of the very popular OPW Solstice Lottery competition to Newgrange to witness first hand this archaeological phenomenon,” said Minister Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works. “For many people, the Winter Solstice is a very significant and special occasion, where we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and herald a bright beginning for the year ahead.”

The solar alignment of the passage tomb at Newgrange to face the rising sun on winter solstice is a significant astronomical finding of global importance. Originally re-discovery by Prof. Michael J. O’Kelly in 1967, other researchers have validated O’Kelly’s interpretation giving it scientific credibility and meaning. Analysis of high-resolution imagery taken during last year’s research programme, now adds to the convincing body of evidence that the solar illumination of the tomb was intentional.