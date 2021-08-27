Opening of Dundalk’s new Gaelcholaiste put back to September 2022

Hopes that an all-Irish post-primary school would open in Dundalk for the new school year were dashed when it failed to attract enough pupils.

Earlier this year, Minister for Education Norma Foley had given the go-ahead for a new satellite model for an Irish-medium post-primary school to be piloted in Dundalk.

This would see a satellite of Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, a Gaelcholáiste in Balbriggan, operating in Dundalk, under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta.

The plan was for the school to be given temporary accommodation in the Muirhevnamor Community Centre.

However, as approval for the pilot project was only given in mid-March, many parents had already enrolled their children in other schools.

“The Department of Education have a schedule were all schools must report committed pupil numbers by around the first week of April to allow them to plan budgets, teachers, etc,” said Aidan Kinsella, one of the parents who had been campaigning for the school.

“We checked with parents of children across town in the last 10 days of March as best we could with the Covid restrictions, but most had already selected and committed to a secondary school place the previous November/ December.”

He said that while there was some interest, only ten children would have been enrolled as the school opened in September.

“After a public zoom meeting and follow up meeting with the Principal, it was agreed that the numbers were too low for the class to be sustainable or in the children's best interest.”

"We are planning an active campaign when the primary schools reopen in September to ensure that parents and 6th Class pupils know that the option is available for September. 2022.”

This new school is planned as a replacement for Colaiste Lu, which had operated as an Aonad of Coláiste Cú Chulainn for several years.

At the time that approval was announced it was stated that “ The pilot will be monitored on a regular basis and will fall to be comprehensively reviewed after five years of operation as part of a review of Irish-medium education at post-primary level in Dundalk, with a view to a decision being taken on its continuation or otherwise.”