Open invitation to Louth secondary school pupils to attend DkIT open day

Dundalk Institute of Technology is hosting an Open Day, on-campus, Wednesday November 9 from 3pm - 7pm.

The open day is suitable for post-primary school students who are thinking about where they are going to study when they complete their Leaving Cert and will allow them find out about the wide range of courses at DkIT before filling in their CAO forms.

It’s also ideal for anyone thinking of returning to education or gaining further qualifications and with the difficulties in finding affordable accommodation, studying close to home will make sense for many students.

DkIT are delighted to report that 91% of its graduates are in employment or further education within 12 months of graduating. The Institute would attribute these graduate successes to their small classroom sizes and their dedicated and award-winning staff who supply high quality personalised and accessible education which is academically focused on practical work skills and employability.

DkIT has been at the forefront of delivering excellence in higher education to meet the academic, economic, social and cultural needs of the region for over 50 years. At the centre of its vision for the region is its enduring and unwavering commitment to the learners, families, schools, colleges, employers, enterprises, and the wider community.

DkIT comprises of four academic Schools, with each one consisting of a number of departments with a wide range of programmes on offer. The Institute offers education levels from certificate to PhD level.

These four schools are the School of Business and Humanities, School of Engineering, School of Informatics and Creative Arts and the School of Health and Science

Visitors to DkIT’s Open Day will discover what the Institute has to offer, learn more about going to college and campus life, meet lecturers and current students, and find out more about what courses are available whilst experiencing and walking through their state of the art facilities.

Registration and tickets are available through Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/dkit-open-day-wednesday-9th-november-2022-tickets-430946922847