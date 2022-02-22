Open auditions for Matilda roles as Kidkast crew back in action

The pent-up excitement of almost two years of anticipation is bubbling over with the Kidkast crew, as casting is underway for their brand new production, Roald Dahl’s musical version of Matilda!

Although some classes were held during the pandemic – mainly in outdoor settings – this is the first time proper light is shining at the end of the tunnel for a full stage show.

"It is has been really hard for the past two years; we managed to open three or four times and were shut down almost immediately,” explains owner Tracey Martin, who runs the beautiful studios in the Old Abbey Lane. “It’s been toughest on the kids, socially as well as with their training, but we did as much as we could to keep everyone connected.”

The benefits of attending dance classes for young people is well-documented but for many of Tracey’s students, her school is more than just a hobby.

"Some of our students were 12 when we closed our doors, at a junior level, and it is around 13 or 14 when they start on their vocational training, so they missed out on that physical training, as well as the social and mental health aspects,” she says. “We did as much as we can, and now it’s fantastic to see them build up their strength and stamina, as well as their techniques.”

When COVID struck in March 2020, the Kidkast members had been rehearsing for one of their annual highlights, the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

"That is always one of the biggest parts of what we do, and hold creative workshops for weeks in advance, so it was a big blow when it was all pulled,” says Tracey. “We had also been preparing for our 20th anniversary show, and had compiled a throw-back to the best things we’d done, but we’ll also pick that up again soon, and hopefully hold that in June, showcasing the best of our productions.”

Kidkast has been training students to vocational level in Old Abbey Lane since opening their studios in 2006. They achieved Vocational status in 2016 and each year students go on to a career in performing or teaching in the performing arts, studying here in Ireland, but also in England, Scotland and Spain.

Last year saw a record number entering colleges with five students achieving their first-choice places in Performing Arts colleges. Local students Oisín Dunne, Tori Dillon, Alex Bell, Sadhbh O’Keefe and Emma Halpin have all continued their education in Musical Theatre and Dance in third level colleges in Dublin and Cork.

For now though, all focus is on the forthcoming production of musical theatre favourite Matilda.

"We just got the licence, and hope to stage it in the Droichead Arts Centre in May, and are starting to audition for the main roles,” explains Tracey. “We are putting out a search for Matilda and Bruce, which is a great opportunity for anyone to try out for those roles.”

Prospective leads need to be singers, dancers, great at learning lines, and above all, enthusiastic.

"This is not just open to Kidkast members, but all lovers of musical theatre, aged between seven and 12,” she adds. “The whole cast will be between seven and 19, and it will be a small enough cast, but there will be lots of roles for everyone.”

Auditions will be held over the next few weeks, and if you are not successful for Matilda, there will be other opportunities in the summer event.

"Our numbers were restricted over the past few years, but we are really looking forward to welcoming back students and also new faces,” says Tracey. “We did our best with online classes, but it’s really not the same, and even though we were able to put on an outdoor production of High School Musical last summer, it will be so much better to have a proper audience in a theatre.”

She says Matilda is bound to be popular and can’t wait to choose her cast members over the next few weeks.

"There will be full details of the audition process on our Facebook page, and will start with video auditions, before doing recalls in person shortly afterwards,” she explains. “All our own students will be invited to audition too, and then it will be down to the serious but fun business of rehearsals.”

Of course, the usual dance classes are also back in action; here are three age groups for their classes – 3 to 7, 8 to 12 or 13+ and more details can be found on www.kidkast.ie.

"We are the only stage school in the county to offer a full complement of classes. Our aim is to educate our students to the highest levels in a fun and no pressure environment”.

Keep across https://www.facebook.com/kidkast on Facebook for more details of the Matilda audtions.