‘Once a Greenhills girl, always a Greenhills girl’ – Geraldine Byrne Nason

HER school days were dominated by walks around Greenhills school, picking up life tips and learning the very basics of good communication and how to get on in the world. So, when she had to address the world as the new President of the UN Security Council, Geraldine Byrne Nason was well briefed.

Regarded as one of the country’s most influential people over the last few decades, Geraldine looked right at home when representing her hometown and country at the key UN gathering in New York.

Ambassador Byrne Nason is enormously proud of her Drogheda roots and never misses an occasion to promote her town and county. When introducing her first speech as president to the Chamber she mentioned that she was immensely proud to be representing Co.Louth on this special day. She described the presidency as “A momentous day for Ireland… It means essentially that we are the chair of the Security Council for the month of September… we are expected to manage the business of the Council… We will watch the horizon and hopefully be an independent, constructive and transparent chair that people can trust.”

At a press briefing outlining the Council’s Programme of Work on Wednesday, Sept 1st, following her inaugural address as President of the Council, Geraldine namechecked Greenhills School before a world-wide audience. The occasion arose when renowned international South African journalist, Sherwin Bryce-Pease, prefaced his question with the remark: “So, from Greenhills College in Drogheda to President of the Security Council… must be a moment of personal satisfaction for you”… to which the surprised ambassador smiled proudly and replied “Bravo (on your research)……and I know that the girls of Our Lady’s College Greenhills will be thrilled with your introduction”.

Our Lady’s College is immensely proud of its influential past pupil.

“Ambassador Byrne Nason is a wonderful role model for all young people, especially girls. In her political role, she is a champion of the underprivileged, victims of war and poverty and advocates for the humanitarian needs of refugees all over the world. The promotion of gender equality, the rights and status of women and the education of girls are issues especially close to her heart, highlighted again recently during a Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. When given the floor, Ambassador Byrne Nason used her platform to speak directly to the women and girls of Afghanistan, and reiterated that the international community would not allow their rights to be stripped away, “We hear your pleas at this dark time… we will not turn a blind eye to the truth.”

During her most recent visit to Our Lady’s College, Greenhills, Ambassador Byrne Nason took the opportunity to further encourage our young women to take their place among the leaders of the future. She reminded those gathered that with education, hard work and dedication all things are possible. Geraldine has a great love of poetry and often quotes from Heaney’s ‘Republic of Conscience’, but on that day she ended her speech with a phrase that has always meant a lot to her: ‘Once a Greenhills girl, always a Greenhills girl.’

“The whole school community is delighted to bask in the reflected glory of the ambassador’s wonderful achievement, and we wish Geraldine and all involved with the Irish Mission to the UN, the courage, strength and wisdom to meet the challenges of the weeks and months ahead. Go n-éirí go geal léi lena cuid oibre,” the school remarked this week.

