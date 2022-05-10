On yer bike: local club hosts events for National Bike Week

The Drogheda Cycling Group is hosting three events to Mark National Bike Week which runs from Sunday May 15th to Sunday May 22nd.

On Sunday 15th, they will be hosting a one-hour bike clinic at 10am in Courtyard Coffee, Drogheda. After this event there will a community cycle from Courtyard coffee to Oldbridge, returning afterwards.

On May 22nd there will be a second community bike ride from the North Quays in Drogheda to Oldbridge house, returning via the boyne towpath. Both events are open to cyclists of all abilities and participants will receive a FREE coffee and snack.

“Following on from our successful open meeting and recent presentation to Drogheda Borough Council, the Drogheda Cycling Group is hosting three events to mark bike week,” explains Chairperson Noel Hogan. “We hope to give people the opportunity to drag out their old bicycles from the garden shed with a bike clinic where we will cover basic maintenance requirements in a hands on, practical setting.”

Following on from this, they will be having two family friendly community cycles - these events are open to all (just be sure to bring a helmet) and free hi vis vests will be provided for participants.

“The ongoing rise in the cost of living has opened eyes all over Drogheda and beyond to the benefit of cycling as an everyday transport option,” added Treasurer Daniel Danko. “Cycling is one way to cut your fuel bills and get healthy at the same time. With Louth County Council developing active travel routes in the Drogheda area the time is right to embrace cycling as an alternative to the private car.”