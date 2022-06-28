On song: Another successful year for the Scoraíocht Lann Léire

Musicians Annie Russell and James Luckie perform at the final concert of the summer season at Teach Ceilí, on the Barn road in Dunleer.

Siisters Lucy McBride (Bodhran) and Amy Mc Bride (Flute) with Colm Halpenny (Accordion) all three pupils of Dromin N.S and Scoraíocht Lann Léire along with their School principal Seán Clare, also a long standing member of Scoraíocht Lann Léire

The full group taken at Harestown N.S where they were blessed with great weather for their al fresco gig!

What an incredibly busy couple of years it been for the Scoraíocht Lann Léire, the Dunleer-based group which promotes Irish music, history and culture.

Despite the best efforts of COVID, nothing managed to slow them down, or dull their enthusiasm, with music lessons and sessions continuing all through the pandemic online,

The end of term concert was held on Friday at Teach Ceilí, on the Barn road in Dunleer, to a capacity crowd, but their popular outdoor sessions/performances and workshops will continue over the summer ahead of the return to classes in September.

“Right the way through winter of 2020 to spring 2021, we took the lessons online over the pandemic to support our members with their music,” explains musician and member Declan Dunne. “As soon as we could in summer 2021, our outdoor sessions in the garden at our ceilí house at the Teach Nua on the Barn Road in Dunleer started, as well as various local beauty spots including a sea side session at Clogherhead strand RNLI Station.”

In September of 2021, the group was delighted to have a full return to onsite music classes on Fridays from 6pm along with associated activities including a weekly adult music session on Tuesdays at 7pm and Set Dancing Thursdays at 8pm, with 5pm Sunday Youth session each month.

"Instruments being taught at our music classes include, fiddle, tin-whistle, button accordion, guitar and bodhran with banjo and flute recently added,” adds Declan.

“Last winter, we launched an in-house music book for use at our classes, dedicated to the memory of the Late Bartle Woods who was a fiddle player and music teacher in Scoraíocht Lann Léire over many decades. Sadly we lost Bartle in November 2019 and also John Flanagan, a founder member in February 2019; two men who were pillars of our organisation.”

The latest exciting project from Scoraíocht Lann Léire began in the past few months, when members from 3rd-6th class primary school age group began rehearsing for the “Turas Scoile Náisiúnta”.

"This programme was first promoted by John Flanagan from the mid 1990’s and throughout the 2000’s, after a break of more than ten years we decided 2022 would be the ideal time to revive it,” explains Declan, “So on June 7th, we took around 17 of our young musicians on a tour of three local primary schools to perform a concert in each school, (Dromin N.S, Philipstown N.S and Harestown N.S).”

Each 35-minute concert was presented through Irish by the young musicians themselves. As well as representing Scoraíocht Lann Léire, musicians wore their own school uniform on the day, with seven local national schools represented on the tour group. Preparartion of the group and organising on the day was led by senior music Tutors, Cormac Fox, Charlotte Lynch and of course, Declan himself.

“The reaction from the school children in their peer group was brilliant and likewise great satisfaction and confidence boost to the musicians on delivering their performances,” he says proudly. “The end of term concert at our Teach Ceilí, on Friday June 24th was fantastic, and outdoor sessions/performances and workshops will continue over the summer ahead of our return to classes in September, and we plan to repeat and extend this tour to more local school in spring/summer 2023.”

Scoraíocht Lann Léire was founded in 1974 to promote Irish Music and Culture across the area of Mid-Louth.

In the words of John Flanagan it was “to give the culture back to the people”. John was a central figure in the setting up of Scoraíocht Lann Léire and he and several other key figures led a fundraising drive to finance the building of the Céilí House and Cultural Centre at Barn Road Dunleer on a site gifted by Mr. Martin Naughton of Glen Dimplex.

“With our organisations 50th Anniversary coming up in 2024, we have already begun planning a year of celebrations to mark it,” says Declan with a smile.

Visit the Scoraíocht Lann Léire Facebook page for more details on ceili sessions and lessons.