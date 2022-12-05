Omniplex owners reported close to €21m purchase of Scotch Hall Shopping Centre

Scotch Hall is believed to be on the cusp of being bought by new owners, with the full guide price of €21m the reported to be achieved.

According to a report in the Irish Times, the Anderson family, which own the Omniplex chain of cinemas – including the one in Drogheda’s Boyne Shopping Centre – are close to sealing the deal for the 170,000sq ft of retail space.

The centre currently has a vacant location with full planning for a cinema complex and food court.

Officially opened in November 2006, Scotch Hall Shopping Centre initially attracted strong ‘High Street’ tenants such as Next, Top Shop, Coast and New Look, all of which have since pulled out.

Ten years ago, it was reported that NAMA was to invest €20m in an extension to the Scotch Hall development in Drogheda.

The investment was set to create 150 construction jobs and a further 150 retail jobs when it was completed in 2014,with the development set to include an 8-screen cinema, a food court with five units, a retail complex and 300 additional parking spaces.

That development stalled and the latest proposed measures include the completion of the cinema and the letting of the remaining vacant units.

The sale also includes potential development opportunities on the 1.3-hectare (3.3-acre) site adjacent to the shopping centre. While this land has planning permission for 275 apartments, together with additional retail accommodation and a creche, prospective purchasers will note that the proposed scheme is currently the subject of a judicial review.