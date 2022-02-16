Olympic gold medallist Eve to join Louth’s Local Enterprise Week

Olympic gold medallist Eve McCrystal will be sharing her tips for developing a winning mind-set in life and in business as part of year’s Local Enterprise Week in Louth.

Events for Local Enterprise Week, which takes place from March 7th to 11th, are once again taking place on-line, making them accessible to a wider audience.

“It’s been another year of rapid change for local business. Adapting to that change is essential for business success and Local Enterprise Week can show you how,” says Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise Thomas McEvoy, as he launched LEO Louth’s Local Enterprise Week programme.

“Adaptability is crucial for business success. This theme underpins our programme of events for 2022. You will find events on driving efficiency and eliminating waste as well as events on increasing digitalisation and automation in your business. You will discover supports available for funding your business and responding to new business opportunities. We also have sector specific events for retail and food on offer.”

“Sustainability is also another hot topic for business. We will showcase ways to improve sustainability in businesses in all sectors and outline the supports available when you are ready to get started.”

“We are delighted to once again partner with local organisations to run events during Local Enterprise Week,” he said.

This sees Dundalk Chamber hosting a cross border event on Wednesday March 9th examining the challenges of a post-Brexit trading environment. The following day, Thursday 10th March, Drogheda Chamber will host a lunchtime seminar on saving time and money by improving business processes.”

To mark International Women’s Day, which falls during Local Enterprise Week, Network Louth will welcome Olympic gold medallist Eve McCrystal who will be interviewed by LMFM’s Sinead Brassil.

Business owners can also access free business advice clinics throughout the week.

“Being online for Local Enterprise Week 2022 has, once again, opened up a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs,” says Thomas. ”In addition to our own events, they can choose to join any of the national Spotlight Events, hosted by our colleagues in other Local Enterprise Offices.”

Thomas is inviting all local business people and entrepreneurs to checkout the schedule and book in for the free events that will help them develop their business. “Local Enterprise Week is designed to support you and your business and we look forward to seeing business owners throughout the week.”

Visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth to see the full programme of events and to book these free places.