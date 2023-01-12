Old quarry site suggested for Drogheda Animal Rescue home

The lease runs out in April on the current DAR premises in Scholes Lane.

The old quarry site on Cement Road could be a new home for Drogheda Animal Rescue. Photo Jenny Callanan.

Time is running out for Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR) to find a new home for their vital local service.

Another plea was issued for the council to assist the voluntary group to find another location, after the first land offered turned out to be unsuitable.

The service, which is currently located in Bell’s Court, Scholes Lane, has been served notice by the landlord to leave the premises, which volunteers say is not fit for purpose anyway.

Local councillor Joanna Byrne raised the issue again at the January council meeting, asking for assistance in securing a new premises.

“I am hoping that we can further engage in securing adequate premises for them to ensure continued deliverance of this invaluable service they provide to Drogheda and the surrounding areas,” said Cllr Byrne.

"They have only got until the beginning of April to find somewhere to move to, and they are exhausting every option, but everyone knows the current situation with commercial properties at every turn.”

The DAR has been operational in the town for over 25 years, and is run on a purely voluntary basis, 365 days a year.

They are at full capacity at the moment, and there is concern at what will happen the current animals if they are made homeless.

Cllr Byrne asked for further engagement from the council to assist in their search.

Joe McGuinness, Director of Service at Louth County Council, said in reply that ‘Drogheda Borough Corporation’ had previously offered lands at Marsh Road, Drogheda which were never developed and that the council has no other lands that would be suitable.

“I note that land were previously offered, but that was waterlogged, and the cost of constructing a new building and draining the land would have been too high,” added Cllr Byrne.

"Ideally they are looking at an existing premises that is serviced with water, electricity and parking, to enable volunteers and the public to access the service with ease.”

Cllr Kevin Callan supported the motion, adding that he had raised it a while back and suggested the old quarry site, where there are already horses and a large parcel of council land.

"If the council was willing to provide some land, between us, we could source cabins or something for the animals and volunteers,” he said. “DAR is in trouble, they are in difficulty now and it’s a service not all towns are lucky enough to have, and if we lose it, we might not get it back.”

Director of Services at Louth County Council Paddy Donnelly said the answer may not lie with the local authorities.

"We all know the great work they do, but at the moment, we just don’t have anywhere to offer, but conversations could be had with planners or local engineers to see what would be needed,” said Mr Donnelly. “We could revisit with the Director on Cllr Callan’s suggestion, but there could be issues with the use of the land, but we will look at it.”

Cllr Pio Smith also suggested engagement with the local BIDs to see if they can assist.

"There are lots of vacant premises in the town centre, or on the outskirts of town, and maybe a deal for six months or so could be done to help them in the short term.”