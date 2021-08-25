O’Fiaich PLCs give students a head start

Karen Kearney who completed a course Applied Psychology and Social Studies at O'Fiaich Institute has received a CAO offer to study Social Care at DkIT

Chloe Winters, who did the art, craft design PLC at O'Fiaich Institute of Further Education has been offered a place to study art and design teaching at Limerick School of Art and Design.

Liam McCourt who completed a pre-university course at O'Fiaich Institute of Further Education is off to do an Arts Degree at DCU

Ruba Marza who studied Business and Computing at O'Fiaich Institute of Further Education has been offer a place on the Law and Society degree course at DCU

Students who have completed PLC and Pre-University courses at Dundalk’s O’Fiaich Institute of Further Education are already looking forward to embarking on third level education.

Many who completed their courses in June have received the CAO offers they have dreamed of with offers coming in from UCD, DCU, Maynooth University, NUI Galway, DkIT, LIT, Sligo IT and other third level colleges.

Unlike students who are facing an anxious wait for their Leaving Cert Results, these students have already been offered a place as by doing a PLC Course or Pre-University Course they can gain up to 390 CAO points.

“There are numerous benefits of doing a PLC Course at Ó Fiaich Institute, Dundalk,” says Kelly Wood, pre-university teaching coordinator and vice-principal.

“Firstly, this one year course allows learners to have a taste of what studying this subject area is really like before embarking on a three year degree at university level. All courses involve work placement which also gives a real life insight into the working world.”

“Completing a course at OFI Dundalk qualifies the learner with a QQI Level 5 or 6 certificate. This certificate can lead straight to employment in areas such as childcare, healthcare, youthwork, photography, hairdressing and beauty just to name a few.”

For others hoping to progress to universities and I.T’s, completing a PLC or Pre-University Course gives the learner experience on how to complete assignments, work to deadlines and how to reference properly.

“Our past OFI students who are now in University have reported how confident they felt starting off because of the experience they gained at PLC level,” she says.

Ó Fiaich Institute has more than 50 PLC and Pre-University Courses to choose from. For details of these courses visit www.ofi.ie. Applications are open now.