Off-shore wind farm would mean Ireland isn’t ‘giving money to dictators and despots’

Braymore windfarm will stretch as far north as Dunany Point

Getting energy from renewal sources such as the off-shore wind farm proposed by Braymore Wind Park off the Louth and Dublin coast would mean Ireland wouldn’t be “giving money to dictators and despots”, Cllr Marianne Butler stated at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

Representatives from SSE Electricity, the company behind the plans, gave a presentation to councillors at the meeting about the wind farm, following the public consultation which ran from May 16 until June 3.

They outlined how the off-shore wind farm would help Ireland achieve its targets to move to 51% renewable energy by 2025 and 80% renewable energy by 2030.

The wind farm off coast between Dunany Point in Co Louth and Braymore Point in Dublins one of two proposed in the Irish sea, along with one off Wicklow.

A foreshore licence has already been granted and it was hoped to submit a planning application to An Bord Pleanala in 2024/5 with construction beginning in 2027 and energy being produced in 2030.

In addition to the offshore wind turbines, the project will comprise an off-shore substation and an onshore substation.

It would have the potential to supply energy to over a million homes, giving a potential carbon offset of 1 billion kgs per annum.

The company would also be providing a multi-million community fund. There would also be significant job opportunities across a range of skills.

Concerns about the impact which the project might have on the prawn fishing beds were raised by Cllr Paula Butterly and Cllr Tom Cunningham.

Cllr Butterly said that the prawn beds generate €80million year for the fishermen and the fear was that if the prawns migrated they couldn’t come back.

‘"The fishing industry is being decimated and what’s left needs to be protected,”s aid Cllr Cunningham.

Brexit and rising fuel costs were having a big impact on local fishermen, with €2million lost to the local economy in Clogherhead because of Brexit.

These prawn beds were vital to the fishermen, not just from Clogherhead but Balbriggan and Howth, and they needed to be protected for the future.

While the company was talking about job creation, he was talking about job losses, not just for the fishermen of Clogherhead, but also Kilkeel, Howth and Skerries.

Cllr Marianne Butler said that even if there wasn’t an environmental crisis, generating our own renewable energy would mean we are ‘not giving money to dictators and despots and we would be creating our own clean energy and selling our clean clean energy.”

Councillors were also told that it was unlikely that Braymore would be able to share facilities with Oriel Windfarms, whose project is likely to be delivered first.